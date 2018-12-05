Children will be captivated by Stories with Santa at Warwick Castle

Christmas events at Warwick Castle, until January 2.

There's something particularly Christmassey about grand old buildings at this time of year with their decorated fire places and capacity for giant trees and halls decked out with decorations.

Stories with Santa at Warwick Castle

Warwick Castle great hall and other residential rooms are no exception and the venue's visual team have done a fine job of making the interior of the part of the castle, which were once the living quarters, looking really festive.

And, again, this year the tourist attraction is offering something splendid for younger guests to enjoy and their parents to be delighted that they took them along to.

Stories with Santa gives youngsters the chance to meet the man himself and listen to his heartwarming message about the magic of Christmas.

They'll also meet some of his elf helpers and hear a demonstration of the sound of sleigh bells.

Warwick Castle in the winter. Photo by Liz Healey.

It feels so authentic and they'll be captivated.

The castle has other festive-related events and attractions available from now until January 2 and will be open on every day except for Christmas Day itself.

These include Santa's Stately Breakfast and also Santa Sleepovers in the Knight’s Village winter wonderland, which include a wake-up call by one of Santa’s elves and a gift for young guests.

