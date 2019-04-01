Console Corner: Yoshi’s Crafted World Nintendo Switch review

Crafty Yoshi at his charming best.

Four years on from the brilliant Yoshi’s Woolly World, Nintendo have finally crafted a successor - Yoshi’s Crafted World.

Yoshi's Crafted World is gorgeous and addictive

The Yoshi games are a direct rival to the likes of Little Big Planet, playing brilliantly on the arts and craft element.

When I fired up Yoshi’s Crafted World on the Switch I wasn’t expecting to become quite as addicted as I did.

The format is very Mario-esque but my goodness have Nintendo hit a real sweet spot when it comes to mixing simplicity with charm and collectable moreishness.

It is a side-scrolling platformer in 2.5D - whereby you are able to move and interact in 3D by following certain paths into the foreground and background as well as having the ability to throw eggs at scenery and other elements. You use Yoshi’s tongue to eat enemies or store objects (such as bombers or shells) which you use to solve puzzles or unblock a pathway.

Co-op mode is super cool and Nintendo keeps up its record of nailing multiplayer for platform games.

Co-op mode is super cool and Nintendo keeps up its record of nailing multiplayer for platform games.

The objective is to restore peace by hunting down gems to place back in the Sundream Stone artefact, which possesses the power to “make anyone’s wildest dreams come true”.

Kamek and Baby Bowser attempt to steal the stone sending the gems flying across the Crafted World. And that means only one thing, you have to find them.

On each super colourful and beautifully designed level you have a number of smiley flowers to collect - think big coins in 2D Mario or Power Moons in Mario Odyssey. You must also collect a certain number of regular coins and 20 red coins per level too. Do that and you achieve perfection for that level. There are then added missions which see you revisit the level on the ‘flip side’ to catch puppies, find certain crafted items and the like to achieve true perfection.

This is where the ultra addictive bug bites and truly is the crowning achievement of YCW; that sense of satisfaction at achieving ultimate completion and collecting everything. On the flip side (see what I did there?) you don’t necessarily have to if that’s not your bag? You will need to collect a certain amount of flowers to unlock the next level set, but you don’t HAVE to collect everything to finish the game.

YCW is a comfortable play through and the puzzles are not too taxing. That means it is great for all ages while not being too simplistic. The controls are just that, though, wonderfully simple and easy to get to grips with even when using a single Joy Con each in co-op mode.

YCW is another superb and gorgeous addition to the Switch stable which plays great on big or small screen and in solo or multiplayer modes.

Dripping in classic Nintendo charm, it won’t test your gaming skills to breaking point but you will be hooked almost instantly.

