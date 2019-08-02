Myton boost thanks to Leamington pub's family festival

A Leamington pub pulled out all the stops to put on its second annual charity street festival, Pugstock.

The Fat Pug on Guys Cliffe Road held the party this year in aid of Myton Hospice, attracting more than 1,200 across the course of the day.

The day involved live music from a variety of bands and singers, a host of street food vendors and drinks galore from the outside bar as well as indoors at The Fat Pug itself.

There was face painting and a kids toy stall for the younger clientelle while the swining grill was in action with topdog-hotdogs and a hog roast.

A spokesman said: “After last years highly successful PugStock 2018, we thought why not do it again? Everyone loved last years and couldn’t wait for the next one. We had a great turnout and along with the charity lottery sign-ups we managed to raise £679.76 for The Myton Hospice. We’d like to thank everyone who came along.”