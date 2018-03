Leisure operator Everyone Active has partnered with Leamington-based community interest company Raceways and their charity Kids Run Free as their main sponsor for the town’s Half Marathon.

Everyone Active will be offering unique training plans for competitors that sign-up for the event which takes place on Saturday July 1 starting at the Pump Room at 9am.

For more information visit http://www.leamingtonspahalfmarathon.co.uk/