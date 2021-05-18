Property Focus: Here's a look inside this stunningly unique converted water tower home in Kenilworth

A stunning water tower home conversion has gone on the market.

The four-bed home is located in Tainters Hill in Kenilworth.

It is on the market for £1,400,000 with Fine and Country in Leamington.

The estate agents describe this as 'an incredible opportunity to acquire a piece of Kenilworth’s history. The Water Tower is an iconic feature of Kenilworth and can be seen from many miles away.

'Thought to have been constructed as a windmill in the mid 18th century, then converted to a water tower in 1885, it now sits very proudly as a striking home with modern living'.

As well as having four double bedrooms, one that also features a balcony, there is also two bathrooms and a study.

There is also a sun terrace.

The property also sits on a third of an acre plot with a garage and parking for approximately six cars.

For more information call Fine and Country on 01926 937 063.

To view more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/80254611#/

