Fieldgate gardens

Eight Kenilworth gardens will throw open their gates to welcome back visitors this month.

The open gardens are part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS) and will be open on Sunday June 20, 12-5pm.

Combined admission is £6, children go free and dogs on leads are welcome, with home-made teas and a plant sale to enjoy.

Tree Tops, owned by new opener Kenilworth in Bloom chairman Joanna Illingworth and her husband George, grows on a 1/3 acre slope with pond, wildlife areas, mature trees, deep herbaceous borders and wonderful views across Abbey Fields.

At Fieldgate in the old town, Warwickshire NGS county organiser Liz Watson and husband Bob have created a new bed of woodland plants under their huge beech. "And we're quite proud at turning a pile of recycled sandstone - which probably came from the ruined abbey in Abbey Fields - into edging for our new paths" admits Liz.