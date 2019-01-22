Fundraising friends on one last big push to raise money for Warwick Hospital unit

Two mums are continuing their mammoth fundraising journey for their third and final year with an even bigger target.

Over the last two years Lucy Field, who lives in Hatton, and Nicki Scott, who lives in Warwick, have been hosting a variety of events to raise money got the Special care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Warwick Hospital.

Left to right: Nicki Scott, Bailey Lamburn and Lucy Field with Father Christmas. Photo by Offspring Photography

In their first year they raised £10,000 and set the same target for 2018 and they managed to raise more than £18,000 pushing their fundraising page’s total to £28,110.80.

Reflecting on 2018 Lucy said: “2018 was exhausting but exhilarating. We did 15 events last year. It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with so many people passionate about this cause, whether they be parents and families who have been through SCBU, local businesses or volunteers.

“So many people have contributed so much time and effort to help us make our events a success and I could not be prouder that we have brought a community together and brought so much happiness to local people with our events.”

Now for their final year the pair want to get the fundraising page over the £40,000 mark.

“This is our last year of fundraising and we are hoping to raise £40,000,” said Lucy. “The SCBU unit will continue to welcome all forms of fundraising, whether it’s from us or individuals.”

This year the pair will be bringing back some of their popular events. They will be holding another SCBU Fest in Jephson Gardens on June 29, a Great Gatsby themed ball at the Chesford Grange hotel in Kenilworth on September 20, and breakfast and afternoon tea with Father Christmas at Warwick School on November 30.

To buy tickets for any of the events click here

The pair are also looking for sponsorship and volunteers for their events. To get in touch email: Lucyfieldrose@aol.co.uk

If anyone would like to donate to the fundraising page click here