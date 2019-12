Twenty-five dogs walked around Kenilworth in fancy dress as part of a Christmas walk.

They were all part of a Facebook group that met up for the festive walk on December 22, from Kenilworth Castle to one of their members at The Shepherds' Hut cafe for a hot drink then back to the castle.

Michelle Courtnage said: "We had over 40 members with at least 25 dogs many in fancy dress."

Prizes were awarded for the best fancy dress.

