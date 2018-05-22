COMPETITION: Tickets for BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Good Food Show up for grabs

The ever popular BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Good Food Show are set to make a return to the NEC next month.

As well as hundreds of exhibitors, the two shows, runnning at the NEC in Birmingham from June 14-17, bring a star-studded line-up of some of the country’s favourite gardeners, chefs, experts and bakers.

BBC Two Gardeners' World presenting team

The line-up includes BBC Two Gardeners’ World lead presenter Monty Don plus co-presenters including Carol Klein and Adam Frost, whilst fellow television personality Alan Titchmarsh also joins the team on the Friday.

At the BBC Good Food Show, firm favourites Mary Berry, James Martin, Tom Kerridge, Michel Roux Jr. and many more will be cooking up a storm on stage in the Big Kitchen.

Stepping outside, you will find inspirational show gardens and top shopping opportunities for your garden. Plus, discover The Made in Birmingham garden, which features a railway embankment plot with an allotment, wildflower meadow and a working steam engine with Pullman Dining carriage.

Whether inside or outside, you’ll find the best in cooking and gardening inspiration with a full mix of plot to plate inspiration, live demos, Q&As, talks and plenty of advice. Plus, there’s the chance to chat to more artisan producers and gardening experts than you can fit into one day.

We have 45 pairs of tickets to giveaway to BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Good Food Show at NEC Birmingham, June 14-17.

Please click this link here and enter your details and the correct answer to the question to be in with a chance to win!

This competition closes at noon on Tuesday 5 June 2018.

Terms and conditions apply.