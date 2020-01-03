You have until February to have your say about NHS proposal to send all Warwickshire stroke patients to Coventry

Residents have been given more time to have their say on a proposal to send all stroke patients in Warwickshire to Coventry.

The proposal, put forward by Coventry and Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG), would see acute stroke beds at Warwick Hospital and Nuneaton's George Eliot Hospital removed, with more beds added at UHCW.

Rehabilitation beds would be completely removed from Rugby's Hospital of St Cross, with one bed added at Leamington Hospital and ten beds at George Eliot Hospital - which currently has none.

The plan has been put to public consultation and, due to the timing of the General Election, the deadline for residents to have their say has been extended to February 2.

People can either have their say by completing an online questionnaire at: www.strokecovwarks.nhs.uk/Home​ or by attending one of the following drop-in sessions:

Here is the updated list of drop-in sessions to be held across Warwickshire

The following dates replace those previously advertised which have been rearranged due to the UK General Election.

- Monday, January 6, 10am-12noon, Townsend Hall, 52 Sheep Street, Shipston-on-Stour, CV36 4AE.

- Monday, January 6, 3pm-5pm Benn Partnership Trust, Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3HR.

- Monday, January 6, 6pm-8pm Benn Partnership Trust, Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3HR.

- Wednesday, January 8, 10am-12noon The SYDNI Centre, Cottage Square, Leamington Spa, CV31 1PT.

- Thursday, January 9, 6pm-8pm Foundation House, Masons Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 9NF.

- Monday, January 13, 10am-12 noon Chess Centre, 460 Cedar Road, Nuneaton, CV10 9DN.

- Tuesday, January 14, 6pm-8pm Atherstone Memorial Hall, Long Street, Atherstone, CV9 1AX.

- Monday, January 20, 3pm-5pm Queens Road Baptist Church, Queens Road, Coventry, CV1 3EG.

- Monday January 20, 6pm-8pm Queens Road Baptist Church, Queens Road, Coventry, CV1 3EG​.

Consultant clinical neuropsychologist and chair of the Clinical and Operational Group, Dr Gavin Farrell said: “I would encourage anyone who has any questions about the proposed changes to Coventry and Warwickshire Stroke Services, or the consultation itself, to come and talk to one of the clinicians who will be at each of the events.

"These are drop-in sessions so people can attend at any time while the event is open.”

Accountable officer Adrian Stokes, on behalf of the Coventry and Warwickshire CCGs, said: “We want to change services so that everybody who needs it has access to the best possible acute care if they have a stroke and then to the rehabilitation that they need to recover and live as well as possible.

"We’re really grateful to everyone who has responded already, but this consultation is the chance for patients, carers, stroke survivors and the wider public to share their views on our proposals for improving stroke services in Coventry and Warwickshire, and we want to hear from as many patients, carers, stroke survivors and other members of the public as possible. Please do get involved if you haven’t already.”

To find out more, visit the website and download a copy of the consultation document or complete the online survey at: www.strokecovwarks.nhs.uk/HomeResidents

If you would like a paper copy of the consultation document and questionnaire, call 0121 611 0611 or email agem.communications@nhs.net