Progress made on the Kenilworth to Leamington (K2L) cycle path

A county cycling forum brought a Kenilworth councillor some long-awaited good news of progress in the proposed Kenilworth to Leamington (K2L) cycle path.

Cllr Andrew Milton, who is leading the town’s plan for a cycle strategy, said he attended a Warwickshire County Council Cycling Forum, along with several county councillors and the county cycling officer. The forum is hosted by the county and cycling group Cycleways.

He said: “The big news they gave us, which was real progress, was they are preparing a bid for the autumn to get the whole funding to do all of K2L.”

Cllr Rob Barry said: “I’m pleased to hear that the K2L cycle route is finally being treated as a priority and a detailed scheme is being drawn up and costed separate to any road plans. A safe and enjoyable route between our towns would be transformative.”

Cycleways, (a volunteer group campaigning for better cycle provision in Kenilworth, Leamington and Warwick), submitted a petition last month with WCC to build the K2L by March 2022.

The petition asks the council to provide a time table by the end of 2019 detailing the funding and when different parts of the work will be completed.

The petition said: “The K2L route will provide an important step in the transition to a low carbon and healthy transport system for Warwickshire.”

The petition has over 1,000 signatures after it was launched at the Leamington Peace Festival.

Anyone who would like to sign the council’s E-petitions using the title ‘Support a cycle route between Kenilworth and Leamington now.’