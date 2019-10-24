New report reveals the happiest place to live in Warwickshire

The happiness of people in Warwickshire is above the national average, according to official Government figures.

And the Warwick district is the happiest place in the county.

The Warwick district was top of the happiness index for the whole of Warwickshire.



The Personal Wellbeing in the UK report released every year by the Office for National Statistics ranks local authorities in terms of the life satisfaction of its residents.



The survey is carried out by asking a sample survey of people from each district authority area four questions about their personal wellbeing such as: “Overall, how happy did you feel yesterday?” And: “How satisfied are you with your life nowadays?”



People are asked to respond on a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is “not at all” and 10 is “completely”.



Across the UK the average wellbeing score for 2018/19 was 7.71 out of ten, taking a mean score from all the answers.



Warwickshire's average is 7.83, with the Warwick district (including Leamington, Kenilworth, Whitnash and Warwick) scoring 7.98 - the highest score in the county.



Rugby was second with a score of 7.95, with Stratford at the bottom on 7.55. In between, North Warwickshire scored 7.91 and Nuneaton and Bedworth 7.81.



Warwick's score shows a rough trend in an increase in happiness since the statistics were compiled in 2011/12. The eight scores from then to 2018/19 were: 7.25, 7.58, 7.85, 7.57, 7.66, 7.78, 7.97 and 7.98 (the current score).



Both Rugby and Warwick scored the highest marks in the county when it comes to life satifaction - 8 out of ten.