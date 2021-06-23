Worrying spike in the Warwick district's Covid rate - with two areas of concern in Leamington

The Warwick district's Covid rate has been a significant increase.

According to the latest data - which covers the seven-day period up to June 18 - there have been 169 new cases.

This is an increase of 134 cases on the previous seven days, which equates to a 382.2 per cent rise.

The wards of Leamington Brunswick and Leamington East and Sydenham are in dark blue - which means they have a high rate of Covid cases.

That means it now has the highest rate in the Coventry and Warwickshire area, with a rate of 117.6 cases per 100,000 people.

There are two areas of concern - and they are both in Leamington.

Leamington East and Sydenham has seen a 1,650 per cent rise in positive Covid cases (35 new cases), giving it a rate of 315.9 cases per 100,000.

Leamington Brunswick has seen a 660 per cent rise in positive Covid cases (33 new cases), giving it a rate of 347.4 cases per 100,000.

It must be remembered that vaccinations are still going well in the area and hospitals are not reporting significant increases in patients.