Worrying spike in the Warwick district's Covid rate - with two areas of concern in Leamington
It must be remembered that vaccinations are still going well in the area and hospitals are not reporting significant increases in patients
The Warwick district's Covid rate has been a significant increase.
According to the latest data - which covers the seven-day period up to June 18 - there have been 169 new cases.
This is an increase of 134 cases on the previous seven days, which equates to a 382.2 per cent rise.
That means it now has the highest rate in the Coventry and Warwickshire area, with a rate of 117.6 cases per 100,000 people.
There are two areas of concern - and they are both in Leamington.
Leamington East and Sydenham has seen a 1,650 per cent rise in positive Covid cases (35 new cases), giving it a rate of 315.9 cases per 100,000.
Leamington Brunswick has seen a 660 per cent rise in positive Covid cases (33 new cases), giving it a rate of 347.4 cases per 100,000.
