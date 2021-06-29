'We are doing all we can to contain Leamington's Covid outbreak' says University of Warwick

The University of Warwick says it is doing all that it can to help contain the outbreak of Covid cases in Leamington.

Public health Warwickshire said that the high number of cases among students is the main reason behind the town's sudden rise in cases.

Click here to read more on this: How health chiefs are dealing with the Covid outbreak in Leamington - and why they are remaining optimisticIn reaction to this, the university says it is 'significantly increasing' the PCR testing on and off the campus - and has set up a testing site in Leamington's Court Street car park.

A spokesperson for the university said: "After a long period of very few reported Covid-19 cases among our student and staff population we have seen an increase both on off campus and on campus students.

"This clearly matches some of the increases being seen among across England in populations of young people who have only just begun to be able to access vaccinations.

"We have therefore been working closely with Warwickshire County Council Public Heath to continue to promote vaccinations and to provide enhanced PCR based Covid-19 testing for students and Warwick staff living on, or regularly visiting, campus at least until the university term ends on July 2.

"We are significantly increasing the PCR testing opportunities on campus for people who may have Covid-19 but are not currently experiencing symptoms.

"The PCR test is being used as it the most accurate test and the one that can be analysed to identify new variants by checking the genetic material of the virus in the sample."

The university already has a symptomatic PCR testing service at Gibbet Hill but on top of that it has also set up additional mobile asymptomatic testing sites nearby - including one at Court Street Car park in Leamington.