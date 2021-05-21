Warwickshire Police's Covid warning to the public ahead of what is expected to be a busy weekend in pubs and restaurants

Warwickshire Police are is urging people to 'stay safe' ahead of what is expected to be a busy weekend.

With this being the first weekend people are allowed to sit and drink in pubs and restaurants since the end of the most recent lockdown, Warwickshire’s community policing lead said he wants people to enjoy themselves - but to remember that fines will be handed out if people break the rules.

Extra officers will be on the streets this weekend to help keep people safe.

Superintendent Mike Smith said: “This weekend we take another very welcome step back to normality and understandably people will be looking to enjoy their hard won new freedoms.

“As a country and a county we have been through so much over the past year or so, so if you are going out this weekend I urge you to stay safe, stay in control and look out for your friends.

“It is important to remember there are still cases of Covid in the community, including a number of cases of the Indian variant in the north of the county, and this presents a real risk.

“We will have extra officers on duty at peak times this weekend to help keep people safe."

Supt Smith said that the Government's regulations are still in force and people must obey them.

He added: "As we have throughout the pandemic we will continue to engage with our communities, explain the law and encourage compliance.

"We will not hesitate to use enforcement when people are breaching Covid legislations or committing other offences.

"Our officers will continue to police Covid legislation including the rule of six which limits indoor groups to no more than six people or two households.