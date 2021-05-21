Walk-in vaccination centre open in Warwickshire for people 40 and above - and you don't need a booking
If you are 40 or above and haven't had your first jab, you can get one this weekend, no appointment needed
Anyone aged 40 or over who hasn’t had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine can now get one at a walk-in centre in Warwickshire without an appointment.
The NHS in Coventry and Warwickshire has open the clinic in Bedworth.
There will be two walk-in vaccination clinics taking place at Bedworth Civic Hall:
- Sunday May 23, between 2pm and 7pm
- Monday May 24, between 8.30am and 1pm
An NHS spokesperson said: "No appointment needed, just turn up.
"If you have had a positive COVID-19 test, you should wait 28 days from the date you had the test before you have a vaccination.
"If you have been advised to self-isolate or have COVID-19 symptoms, please do not attend."