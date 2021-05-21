Walk-in vaccination centre open in Warwickshire for people 40 and above - and you don't need a booking

Anyone aged 40 or over who hasn’t had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine can now get one at a walk-in centre in Warwickshire without an appointment.

The NHS in Coventry and Warwickshire has open the clinic in Bedworth.

There will be two walk-in vaccination clinics taking place at Bedworth Civic Hall:

- Sunday May 23, between 2pm and 7pm

- Monday May 24, between 8.30am and 1pm

An NHS spokesperson said: "No appointment needed, just turn up.

"If you have had a positive COVID-19 test, you should wait 28 days from the date you had the test before you have a vaccination.