New figures reveal which parts of the Warwick district have the highest - and lowest - levels of Covid vaccine coverage

More than two in five people in the Warwick district have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 48,754 people had received both jabs by May 16 – 41 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 42,624 were aged 40 and over – 60 per cent of the age group.

It means 6,130 people aged between 16 and 39 have received both doses.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage between different areas for residents who have received at least one dose.

Across the Warwick district, 69 per cent of those aged 16 and over have received their first jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Kingswood and Leek Wootton, with 87.6 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Kenilworth South, 84 per cent

3) Kenilworth East, 83.4 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Leamington Brunswick, 44.5 per cent

2) Leamington East and Sydenham, 55.9 per cent

3) Cubbington, Stoneleigh and Radford Semele, 58.8 per cent

Across England, 17.1 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 16 – 38 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 15.1 million people aged 40 and over – 53 per cent of the age group.