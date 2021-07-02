Nearly two-thirds of people in the Warwick district have now received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine

Nearly two-thirds of people in the Warwick district have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 74,653 people had received both jabs by June 27 – 63% of those aged 16 and over, based on population estimates for mid-2019 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 72,504 were aged 25 and over – 73% of the age group.

It means 2,149 people aged between 16 to 24 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 101,190 people in the Warwick district have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 85% of those aged 16 and over.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across the Warwick district.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Kingswood and Leek Wootton, with 80.8% of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

2) Kenilworth South, 77.6%

3) Kenilworth East, 77.1%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Leamington Brunswick, 39.2%

2) Leamington East and Sydenham, 50%

3) Cubbington, Stoneleigh and Radford Semele, 54.4%

Across England, 27.3 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 27 – 60% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 26.4 million people aged 25 and over – 67% of the age group.