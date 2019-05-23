Bank Aesthetics marks six years in Kenilworth with open day

Bank Aesthetics, a boutique aesthetics clinic located in Kenilworth’s old High Street, recently celebrated its 6-year anniversary with an open day event.

The event, held from 4-8pm on Wednesday May 15, was attended by over 50 people.

The open day included make-overs, a 'touch and feel' counter and a complimentary face scanning and vouchers for treatment at the clinic.

Maria Phillips, Director and Lead Aesthetics Practitioner at the clinic said: “Over the past six years our clinic has grown from strength to strength and we wanted to mark the occasion with a special event. The popularity of aesthetics has increased enormously over the past six years and we wanted to organise an event to give people the chance to talk to a number of experts from both aesthetics and the medical beauty industries.”