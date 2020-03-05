Your photos from World Book Day across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
We asked for your World Book Day photos - and you certainly delivered!
Thank you to everyone who sent their pictures in - we enjoyed looking at all of them.
1. World Book Day 2020
Charlie Formosa as Ron Weasley, Olivia Formosa as Alice in Wonderland and Alfie Formosa as Willy Wonka
2. World Book Day 2020
Kai and Jaxon Westbury
3. World Book Day 2020
Summer Cheesman as a farmer.
4. World Book Day 2020
Sienna Cheesman as a police woman.
