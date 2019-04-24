Warwick school celebrates official opening of new learning centre

A new learning centre for students with special needs and disabilities has been officially opened at Myton School in Warwick.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western joined guests at Myton School on April 4 for the official opening of the school’s new Learning, Inclusion and Nurture Centre, known as the LINC.

Amy Hawkes, Special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) coordinator, addresses guests at the official opening of the LINC building. Photo submitted.

Until recently, Myton’s special educational needs and disabilities team, which is known as SEND and led by Amy Hawkes, had to work in a building that the school described as ‘dilapidated and uninspiring that was long past its best’.

Last year, the team at the school found out that they had won a bid for money to replace the old building with a new purpose-built centre.

The new LINC centre was built over the summer months and has been in use at the school since September 2018.

The SEND team now has a building with two large classrooms, small group learning areas, a calm room with sensory equipment and other facilities, all of which are designed around the needs of the students and the staff who work with them.

One of the new classrooms. Photo submitted.

At the official opening, students, staff and parents were joined by funders, building contractors, governors and county council representatives to celebrate the new building and the work that goes on there.

MP Matt Western, who is also the patron of Myton School’s board of governors, unveiled a plaque and declared the centre officially open.

He said: “It is an honour to officially open the LINC building at Myton School. The building will provide much needed facilities to support Myton students with SEND and ensure they achieve their academic potential.”

Amy Hawkes, Special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) coordinator, said: “We are very proud of the new building and excited to see the impact it is having on our students.

“It now provides us with a great base to support a wide range of students in the school.

“I’d like to thank everyone who was part of the development of the LINC, and all those who were there to celebrate the opening with us.”

The students were proud to show off their new facilities and meet the people who helped make it happen.