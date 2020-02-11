Two special needs schools in Warwick could merge under new plans

Two special needs schools in Warwick could be merged under new plans.

Warwickshire County Council have revealed proposals for Round Oak School and Ridgeway School to amalgamate and become an 'all through' special school catering for children aged three to 19 years.

Plans to merge two special schools in Warwick have been revealed.

In these plans it would mean that Round Oak as an organisation would close and Ridgeway would expand its age range to create one school over both school sites.

The council has said that the reasons behind these plans is because 'there is an increased demand for special school places in the area' and the at the council 'forecasts that an additional 78 places will be needed in the Leamington/Warwick area by academic year 2022/2023.'

When choosing which school to close the council said that 'the stability of the leadership at Ridgeway School and the fact that Round Oak has an Interim Executive Board and Interim Headteacher made this the preferred proposal.'

Cllr Colin Hayfield, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education and learning, said: “The consultation will lay out our plans for increasing capacity for children and young people with SEND in the central Warwick region.

Ridgeway School in Warwick. Photo by Google Street View

“These are really positive plans. Besides increasing our resilience and reducing the need for young people with Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) to travel outside the county, it will mean an all-through school for the students of Round Oak and Ridgeway.

"Again, this is the preferable option for the young people. Moving from primary to secondary school can be a very traumatic experience and all-through schools can significantly reduce the effect of this.

“There is a real benefit to the merged school in having two buildings, both of which can be used flexibly depending upon need, enabling us to keep disruption to individual children to an absolute minimum.”

The plans are currently going through an initial consultation until March 1.

Round Oak School in Warwick. Photo by Google Street View

Once the plans have gone through the process, which could include a formal consultation, it is hoped the merger would be completed in time for September 1.

School staff, parents, guardians and members of the community are being invited to submit their views on the merger plans by emailing: schoolorganisation@warwickshire.gov.uk