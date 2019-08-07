These inspirational people all did badly at school - but became huge successes

These inspirational famous faces didn't do too well at school, with some dropping out, failing them exams, or leaving with little or no qualifications, yet still became hugely successful. Here are 15 well-known celebrities who made something of themselves, despite not having a great history with academia.

1. Bill Gates Best known as the founder of Microsoft, Gates dropped out of Harvard University after just two years and is now worth an estimated 103.8 billion USD. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Drew Barrymore Weathering a turbulent childhood after appearing in film ET at the age of three, Barrymore entered rehab aged 13 and dropped out of school shortly after, before later becoming a successful actor-turned producer. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Eminem Eminem spent three years in the ninth grade due to truancy and poor grades, and later dropped out of school aged 17. He is now one of the most successful rappers of all time and is worth an estimated 210 million USD. Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

4. Lord Alan Sugar Amstrad founder and The Apprentice mogul left school at 16 with just one GCSE, but went on to set up his own business at 21 years old. He is now worth around 1.2 billion GBP. Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

View more