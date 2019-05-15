Student and staff netball marathon boosts charity at Southam College

Southam College’s 24 hour netball challenge returned for its second time this year.

Some 85 girls, eight sixth form boys, 17 members of staff and a Wasps Netball player took to the court through the event in which time the ball had to move continuously and not leave the court confines.

Action from the 24 hour challenge

Organised in aid of the college’s chosen charity The Brain Tumour Charity, students were inspired to collect sponsorship money, and commercial backing came from Dallas Burston Polo Club, ensuring each student got a T-shirt.

Tamsin Moala, Wasps Netball, came along to support the girls and to play on court with them to keep them motivated. She was particularly impressed with the dedication from the girls to last the full duration.

Laura Turton, organiser, said: “The physical task of the challenge is huge but mentally for the students it is even harder. The reason we run the event is because it is such a challenge for the students and the staff but also such a memorable experience for those involved.”

The final match started with the 14 players on court and the other 65 students cheering on from the sideline. Emotions were running high and as the final whistle went there was pure relief, joy and delight among all involved.

The college hopes to achieve a fundraising total of around £4,200 but anyone who wishes to support the cause can contact the college to make a donation. Call 01926 812560.