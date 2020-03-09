South Warwickshire primary school closes for precautionary coronavirus deep clean

A South Warwickshire primary school has closed today as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus.

The Dassett Church of England Primary School in Fenny Compton closed for one day only.

The school closed as a precautionary measure in light of the fact that there is a suspected case of coronavirus amongst the parent body with connections to the school.

The school is being cleaned today (Monday March 9) and will re-open again as normal tomorrow (Tuesday March 10).

A message posted on the school's Facebook page said the school will send an email out today with further information if the plan to re-open were to change.

Four cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Warwickshire as of yesterday (Sunday March 8).