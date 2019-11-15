Leamington school is shortlisted for national award

Arnold Lodge School in Leamington has been shortlisted for a national award.

It has been named in the Senior School of the Year category of the TES Independent school Awards 2020.

A pupil at Arnold Lodge School in Leamington, which has been shortlisted for a national award.

The winners will be revealed at a gala awards evening at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London on Friday February 7 2020.

The school said its entry focused on "the academic achievement and progress of pupils, the impact of the school ethos as well as the innovative use of school values and house system to support personal development as well as pupils’ academic success".

Arnold Lodge School Headteacher, Mr David Preston, said “I am delighted with our shortlisting which recognises the academic achievement and exceptional school culture, ethos and values at Arnold Lodge.

"The ‘value added’ and academic standard our pupils achieve places us amongst the very top Senior Schools in the country and our focus on pupil happiness allows us to create a wonderful environment for pupils to learn.

"As a small school (with classes, on average, of 14) I am particularly proud that the quality of the education we offer is recognised in such a prestigious category.”