Leamington LAMP wins education award

Alternative education provider Leamington LAMP has won Educational Supporter of the Year at this year’s Education Awards.

As well as receiving the award, LAMP will have the opportunity to work with the category sponsor, the National Energy Hub, on a project that will be screened at next year’s awards ceremony.

Director Timothy Ellis said: "LAMP will continue to champion the arts and innovation as it builds its diverse education offer, credit for this award goes to our fabulous, hard-working staff and students."

For this first time, the event was partnered with the Pearson Teaching Awards, with all category winners automatically entered into the televised ceremony, which will air later this year on BBC 2’s Classroom Heroes.

Accepting the award on LAMP’s behalf, Director Pip Burley said: "We are hugely proud of our students for continuing to overcome barriers and succeed in a world that can make it hard for neurodiverse people."

Leamington LAMP is a specialist arts education centre for young people with autism and high anxiety.

Pip Burley (right) receives the award on behalf of Leamington LAMP.

It runs courses in music, art, photography, theatrical make-up, maths, English, Japanese and computer games development.

