Kineton primary teacher to run Birmingham Half Marathon for charity

A Kineton Primary School teacher is running the Birmingham Half Marathon to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Dean Sanderson, the maths coordinator and year six teacher at Kineton Primary School, is running the half marathon on Sunday October 13.

He's running the half marathon for multiple reasons, which includes honouring his father, Stuart, who was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma eight years ago.

Mr Sanderson said: "After chemotherapy, radiotherapy and sheer determination, he beat the terrible disease. What an inspirational person."

While Mr Sanderson is looking to raise as much as possible he's set a fundraising target of £500 on the Just Giving page, which is where people can make donations.

But Mr Sanderson's fundraising challenge is also about raising awareness on the importance of keeping healthy and fit.

He said: "This year, in six months I’ve lost 7 stone and need to keep going, just like my father did."

He also serves as the safeguarding leader for Kineton Primary School where he started the school's new cross country running club.

Mr Sanderson added: "The cross country club is set up for children to get fitter, healthier and help them to enjoy exercise more.

"I currently run 50K a week on roads and in my garage on a treadmill."

He also raised £300 for Cancer Research UK earlier this year through a Race for Life as he ran his Fenny Compton home to Kineton Primary School and back making the 16 miles in a pink tutu.

Mr Sanderson added: "I'm running the half marathon as it's a challenge, and a challenge keeps me focused. Plus I actually enjoy running.

"But mainly, I wanted to help inspire the children of Kineton Primary to become more active and healthy, in my view the best way is to lead by example."