Kenilworth School students gain cultural experiences on Austria music tour

More than 50 students from Kenilworth School performed a series of concerts as part of a music tour in Austria.

While on tour they performed at the Zell am See bandstand, the Bad Vigaun Spa-centre and at Mirabell Gardens in Salzburg.

Robert Thompson, a music teacher, said: “The purpose of this tour is not only to expose students to a variety of musical, historical, and culturally significant experiences, but also to provide them with the opportunity to perform to public audiences in a variety of unique locations outside of their normal experience as burgeoning musicians.”

The student ensembles involved with the tour include the string orchestra, concert band, brass ensemble, Nota Bella Girls’ Choir, and the symphony orchestra.

Pupils from the music department at Kenilworth School performed two concerts, at Talisman Square and St Nicholas Church, in preparation for the tour.

The Kenilworth Lions Club sponsored the shirts worn by the students during the trip.

Headteacher Hayden Abbott said: “I am always enthusiastic about opportunities to enable young people to experience other cultures.

“What was particularly enriching about this trip was that the focus was on enabling the students to enjoy the cultural experience of playing music in the city where Mozart was born.

“It was good for them to step outside their comfort zone and broaden their horizons by exploring Austria’s history and rich musical heritage.”