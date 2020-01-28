Kenilworth School becomes one of only 100 flagship inclusive schools in the UK

Kenilworth School and Sixth Form has become one of only 100 schools across the UK to be given Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM) Flagship status.

The award recognises that the school excels in ensuring equal opportunities for all its young people regardless of their background, gender, ethnicity or academic achievements.

Kenilworth School

The flagship level – the highest attainable – builds on the school’s previous recognition as an IQM Centre of Excellence.

In addition to its IQM Flagship status, Kenilworth is a World Class School.

Only 100 secondary schools countrywide attain such a status, which means it is in the top 2.5 per cent of all non-selective schools in the country.

It was also recently named by the Sunday Times as one of the top 20 state schools in the West Midlands - and was one of only three non-selective schools to make the cut.

Kenilworth School and Sixth Form headteacher Hayden Abbott, a ‘national accredited leader of education,’ is thrilled with the recognition for his school’s work in ensuring every student is equally valued.

As a National Support School it also provides support and advice to other schools across the UK to improve the quality of education and leadership in a range of areas including equality and diversity.