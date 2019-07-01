Fresh radish is a first for the Kenilworth School allotments club

Four year seven students at Kenilworth School have spent every Wednesday after school this spring tilling the soil, planting seeds and watering as part of the allotments club.

Work on the five raised beds, which covers an area of around 12 by six metres, begins in around Easter and continues until the autumn each year.

Kenilworth School boys with their first radish

The club has grown a wide variety of produce over the it’s lifetime ranging from strawberries, raspberries, rhubarb, tomatoes, carrots, sugar snap peas, dwarf French beans, cucumbers and courgettes.

The students are given the chance to taste food they may have never eaten and take it home to cook. If they have a bumper crop they sell it to the school caterers for use in the school kitchen, and buy more seeds with the proceeds.

The wellbeing side of the allotment club goes along with the school’s growing focus on the mental wellbeing of its students.

The club has been run for the past 12 years by staff member Hilary Hughes, who said: “It’s a very good way of unwinding for the students.

Kenilworth School boys in the garden

“This week we dug up a radish, gave it a good wash and then tasted it. Two of our members hadn’t eaten radish before and there was a mixed reaction. One didn’t like it at all, and the other thought it was spicy.”