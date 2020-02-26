Crackley Hall School moves to two year 2 classes for September 2020

Crackley Hall School in Kenilworth is planning to introduce a second Year 2 class from September 2020 after seeing an increase in the demand for places at the popular Kenilworth prep school.

The school was rated ‘Excellent’ in all areas by the Independent Schools Inspectorate at their last inspection and the new Year 2 class will enable more children to benefit from the school’s specialist tailored approach, a wealth of opportunities and the chance to be stretched and challenged.

Pupils at Crackley Hall School

Headmaster, Rob Duigan, said: “Crackley Hall has always been a popular choice for parents, particularly in recent years, and adding this extra capacity in Year 2 next year will afford more children the opportunity to benefit from a Crackley Hall education.

"The move is good news for both prospective and current pupils, who will enjoy smaller class sizes, and the school’s proven approach to individual nurturing that helps children into their first choice of secondary school, whether independent or local grammars.

"We’re confident that there will be plenty of interest, especially as more families move into the area.”

There is still time to register interest in the new Year 2 class for September 2020, and for places in some other years.

The school is holding an open event on Saturday March 7 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Visitors will be able to look around the school, see the school’s facilities and to meet the Headmaster, Rob Duigan, pupils, staff and current parents.

Parents who are interested should contact Jenny Vaughan, Admissions Secretary on 01926 514410 or by email to admissions@crackleyhall.co.uk. All are most welcome.