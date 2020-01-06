Capital programme funding to help Brailes Primary School expansion plans

Brailes Primary School near Shipston is among several county schools to receive capital project funding.

Warwickshire County Council has approved the addition of £15,694,411 to the Education Capital Programme to deliver a range of capital schemes at primary and secondary schools across the county.

Brailes Primary School

The funding will boost school provision to meet the needs of the county's growing population.

The capital grant funding saw £150,000 allocated to Brailes Primary School, which will enable the school to expand its early years classroom space area.

Christian Hilton, the executive headteacher for Brailes Primary, said: "The extension will incorporate a new, purpose built early years cloakroom, entrance and improved accessibility between indoor and outdoor provision.

"A new bespoke canopy, leading directly off the new extension will also be included within the project and once built will be an essential feature of our early years continuous provision in our beautiful grounds."

The funding will provide sufficient floor space for 15 reception children and 15 nursery children in each session.

The school currently operates an early years classroom accommodating both reception children and nursery children. Currently if there are 15 reception children, there is only space for seven nursery children.

The additional eight nursery places will be achieved by increasing the floor space of the early years classroom in the main school building by an additional 26m2 with a new water closet, shower, and changing facilities provided within the existing classroom area. The proposal also includes improvements to accessibility, safeguarding, covered entry, and flexibility to separate early years reception learners from nursery children.

Mr Hilton added: "A planning application has already been submitted to Stratford District Council. Once planning permission has been considered we will be able to go out to tender, and if all goes to plan, the extension will be complete for September 2020.

"This is great news for our school. We need to expand our building as our numbers continue to grow."

Since 2015, secondary school numbers have grown considerably as larger cohorts transfer from primary school, with numbers expected to peak in September 2022 to correspond with the reception peak seven years earlier.

The impact of housing development across the county will require the expansion of existing education provision and the introduction of new provision to meet the expected pressure on early years, primary and secondary school places and the provision for learners with special educational needs and disabilities.

Cllr Colin Hayfield, the portfolio holder for education and learning said: “With the funding allocated to our capital programme, we are in a better position to address the increased demand that we have in the county.

"Population growth is putting additional pressure on our schools and this funding will enable us to meet the need for additional places in schools. The increasing number of children in schools will also see an increase in young people with Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND).

"We want to be able to provide for these young people in our own schools wherever possible. A flexible allocation to allow us to make modifications to existing schools so that they are fit for purpose for children with disabilities will be an invaluable additional resource, keeping as many of our children as possible in Warwickshire to receive their education.

“We work hard with our developers to ensure contributions due are paid, to the benefit of everyone in our community.”