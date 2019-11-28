TSB set to close branches in both Leamington and Warwick as part of plan which threatens 370 jobs across the country

Both the Leamington and Warwick branches of TSB are set to close next year as the company axes stores across the country.

The Warwick branch is scheduled to close in September 2020, while the Leamington branch is set to close in November 2020.

The closure of the branches comes as part of a TSB plan to make £100m of cuts by 2022.

As part of this, 82 branches across the country are set to be closed - putting 370 people out of work.

Other branches affected in the area include the one in Coventry's Jubilee Crescent and the one in Rugby.