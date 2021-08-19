South Warwickshire cafe wins award for its great customer reviews

Gilks’ Garage Café has announced it has been recognised as a 2021 Travellers’ Choice award winner for being in the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide.

Gilks’ Garage Café’s great diner reviews have earned it a place among travellers’ favourites across the region.

This achievement celebrates businesses that 'consistently deliver fantastic experiences to diners around the globe', having earned great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

The family-run business opened in late 2019 several months before the Covid-19 pandemic hit in the spring of 2020.

Keith, Linda, Katherine and Thomas Gilks said: "The Traveller's Choice Award came out of the blue.

"It's not one that companies are nominated for, but totally driven by Tripadvisor. So to be recognised as one of the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide for consistently giving a fantastic service and experience is humbling and a real honour.

"We would like to thank all our fabulous customers for supporting us through thick and thin, and who have taken the time to submit such wonderful reviews throughout the last 21 months.

"And of course thank you to all our wonderful team members, past and present, who have gone the extra mile to ensure our service is as good as it can be, working to and adjusting to the government guidelines. Our café family team are absolutely instrumental in achieving this accolade. We are lucky to have each and everyone of them."

Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor, said: “Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travellers’ Choice Awards. I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety.

"The Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”

Gilks’ Garage Café is set to host a craft market outside on the grounds of its restaurant. The café is hosting the craft market with Pinnock Distillery, which is also based in Kineton.

The craft market will be at the café on Banbury Road, Kineton, from 10am to 2pm on the Bank Holiday Monday August 30.