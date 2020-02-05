Residents at Kenilworth care home celebrate best of Britain’s birds

This year’s Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) Big Garden Bird watch saw residents at Care UK’s Kenilworth Grange celebrate the best of British birds with some exciting avian-themed activities.

As part of the celebrations, residents enjoyed a morning of wildlife games, including bird lotto, which provided a lot of laughter.

The afternoon was spent bird watching at Abbey Fields with team members and residents recording the number of birds and other wildlife species they spotted – data which will be used by the RSPB to monitor trends and understand how different species are doing.

Sheridan Farish, home manager at Kenilworth Grange, said: “Residents love taking part in nature-themed activities here at Kenilworth Grange, and we had a lot of fun celebrating this year’s bird-themed event.

“The bird games got everyone talking about wildlife and testing their knowledge. Going to Abbey Fields in the afternoon gave residents the opportunity to connect with nature, which is extremely important for older people, especially those living with dementia.

"Nature-based activities promote positive social interaction, improve well-being and provides an opportunity for sensory stimulation, as well as conjuring happy memories and the associated emotions.”