Plans for gin distillery in Kenilworth get green light

Kenilworth is a major step closer to having its own gin distillery.

The Warwick District Council has approved the planning application to open a gin distillery at East Chase Farm in Chase Lane, Kenilworth.

East Chase Farm

Charlie Weetman submitted a change of use application to turn an existing building into a gin distillery at his family farm property.

The application involves converting a barn building into the distillery.

The planning application's approval came with several conditions, which included any building work should stop immediately if evidence of bats is found during works and Natural England must be contacted. The building work should also avoid disturbance to nesting birds.

Charlie's son, Luke Weetman, and Luke's business partner Rich Bartle plan to open a gin distillery on the East Chase Farm property.

The two close friends have been talking about bringing a gin distillery to Kenilworth for several of years.

Luke currently works as a heating and plumbing engineer and Rich has been in the Marines for 12 years.

Luke said: "It's great news. It's all definite now. We're good to start the build now."

Luke and Rich plan to start early digging and break ground next month with the building of the distillery barn conversion in February 2020.

He added: "We're pleased it's all gone through. And no objections at all, which is great news.

They hope to open the distillery in late spring or early summer of 2020.

The family also run the F Weetman and Sons Christmas and Farm Shop, which sells Christmas trees and decorations.

Luke added: "We were looking for a new challenge and want to give something back to the town.

"We think it will be good for the town. We will be coming up with our own recipe - a taste of Kenilworth."