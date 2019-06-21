Old Earl Clarendon pub building bought by development company

The old Earl Clarendon pub in Warwick Road Kenilworth was recently bought by a Leamington-based home development company.

Esprit Home Construction Ltd. bought the pub building located at 127 Warwick Road for £383,500.

Paul Bennett, of the development company, said while they’re looking at a number of different options they have not decided what to do with the recently- purchased building.

In the meantime they’re working on some maintenance of the building. He said their intentions for the building would become public when they submit their requests for planning permission with the district council.

The pub building is opposite St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Kenilworth Town Councillor Richard Dickson, said: “I’m not a big pub-goer but whenever I went in the Earl Clarendon, especially when I lived opposite it for six years, there was always a warm welcome.

“Whatever plans the new owners have for development of the pub I hope they’ll be respectful of the affection that local people have for the building, especially as it’s on the edge of a conservation area.

“I hope too that the new owner’s plans will address the concerns about a possible increase in vehicle traffic from having more people visiting the building by car.”