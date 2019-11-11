New business in Warwick opens offering people a 'sustainable' shopping experience

A new business called the Greenbean has opened in Warwick providing a sustainable community shopping experience to help people reuse, recycle and reduce waste.

Smith Street in Warwick is known for its fabulous independent shops and last month an exciting new addition the Greenbean sustainable shopping” opened on the street.

The Greenbean had its official grand opening celebration on Saturday November 2 and the Warwick Mayor Neale Murphy was there to cut the eco-friendly ribbon with co-owner Stephen Burnett.

Cllr Murphy said: "It’s going to be a great new business. We do value the products. We do value what Stephen is doing and we do like where the product is sourced and how good it’s going to be for the local community. I like Smith Street because it’s so vibrant. Keep coming down with your jars and your packets to make it sustainable."

The new business is the 'brainchild' of Stephen and his wife, Michele Forge, the owners of the popular bread & co smith street bakery cafe.

Stephen and Michele have been on their own journey to live a more sustainable life and to do their bit to help the planet and saw an opportunity to help others do the same. They want to create a community hub for local people to meet and share experiences, learn about sustainable living and shop for everyday products free from single use plastics.

Michele said: “We all know that the environment is in a precarious place, and that any change we make to reduce our use of plastic will help to improve our environment.

"If each of us makes a small change to our everyday shopping, then every small change adds up to big and positive changes we have all helped to contribute to.

"Stephen and I are converting our household products over to more sustainable and eco-friendly solutions and are really enjoying the change. Less plastic in the bins, and lovely products to use. Minty loo cleaners are the best."

Greenbean currently offers a large selection of dried goods including pasta, pulses, baking products and spices which are all available to purchase by weight. This not only eliminates the need for plastic packaging but also reduces food wastage.

Greenbean also stocks fresh fruit and vegetables and everyday staples like locally sourced milk sold in recyclable glass bottles, fresh bread from the award-winning bread & co bakery, free range eggs, locally made jams and Harbury honeys.

The Greenbean also has a 'make your own peanut butter' machine, which has proved a real winner with children and adults alike.

Greenbean also stocks natural and sustainable hygiene products such as bamboo toothbrushes and toilet paper, toothpaste, refillable floss and locally made soaps with plans to expand the range.

Greenbean can also help you with certified organic laundry and cleaning products so you can clean the house without using any nasty chemicals.

At greenbean customers are welcome to bring their own containers for filling or can purchase containers from greenbean or use free brown paper bags.

Greenbean is located at 62 Smith Street in Warwick.

The Greenbean business is currently open from Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. They are also looking to open one night a week in the near future to make life easier for those that work during the day.

For more information follow greenbean on Instagram and Facebook @greenbeanwarwick.