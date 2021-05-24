New artisan bakery opens in Kineton

Sarah Thornber, the owner of Corner Cottage Bakery, holds a tray of Kanelbullar cinnamon rolls

Sarah Thornber, the owner of the Corner Cottage Bakery, said: "Sourdough bread is our specialty, and all sorts of cakes."

The bakery offers four different types of sourdough bread, and on Saturdays they offer baguettes. They also offer a variety of other types of breads such as a honey and oat loaf. She plans to offer a nice focaccia bread in the future too.

They offer a variety of cakes from cinnamon buns, to Pain Au raisin, Pain Au chocolate, Danish pastries along with freshly made croissants.

Alice Garland, an apprentice at the Corner Cottage Bakery in Kineton, with Sarah Thornber, the owner of the bakery

I was lucky enough to try one of their signature cakes the Kanelbullar, a Swedish cinnamon roll, which I found very tasty.

Sarah said: "It literally means cinnamon bun. It's a traditional Swedish recipe I use from a friend, who is Swedish.

They also offer hot and cold drinks such as teas and coffees and juices. The coffee is sourced locally from Monsoon Estates Coffee Company in nearby Stratford.

Sarah has also recently taken on an apprentice, Alice Garland and hired another baker.

The cakes display at the Corner Cottage Bakery in Kineton

Sarah said: "It's been a bit of a mission. I've baked before, but never to the level I am now. It is really good, and I am really enjoying it."

Sarah, who lives in Leamington, trained and worked as a baker for 14 years before studying molecular biology and working in scientific research. After being made redundant last year she decided to buy the Southam Street building and launch her new bakery.

The building underwent a major refurbishment, which included the removal of a set of stairs inside in order to get the large baking ovens installed. Then the stairs had to be returned inside to their normal place. Renovations included some roofing and flooring work, along with replacing the windows of the building.

She uses space on both the ground floor and first floor of what's become the corner cottage for preparations for baking and baking.

One of the cakes on offer at the Corner Cottage Bakery called a Kanelbullar, which is Swedish for cinnamon bun

Sarah said: "We've literally gutted the building. There were lots of obstacles to overcome, but we got there in the end."

The bakery, which has been open about a month, is open Wednesday to Saturday from 8am until they sell out, which is usually around 2 or 3 in the afternoon. She plans to open Sundays too in the future.