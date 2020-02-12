National care inspectors praise Kenilworth care home

A national care watchdog has given a care home in Kenilworth its seal of approval, with residents and relatives praising the attentive and caring team members.

The Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) report gave Care UK’s Kenilworth Grange care home, on Spring Lane, an overall ‘Good’ rating, following an inspection.

The team at Kenilworth Grange

The care home was rated ‘Good’ in four categories, which include safety, effectiveness, caring, responsiveness and leadership.

It was clear that the team knew each resident well and displayed positive, warm and familiar relationships with people.

Detailed care plans have been put together which provide people’s life histories, their likes, dislikes and preferences, and are used to get to know residents and engage them in conversations. The team compile life storybooks for residents, which have pictures and details about significant events in their lives, allowing them to chat easily and help spark memories.

Sheridan Farish, home manager of Kenilworth Grange, was praised for creating an open, fair culture that promotes high-quality, person-centred care, and for ensuring an open door is offered to both team members, relatives and residents.

Inspectors were particularly impressed with the team’s ability to offer activities that suited a range of different needs and preferences. The activities programme has been devised following the input of residents, and is under continual development to meet people’s social care needs in larger group settings. One relative told inspectors that she was particularly impressed with the inclusion of the much less able.

Sheridan Farish, home manager at Kenilworth Grange, said: “Everyone has put in a lot of hard work to ensure we offer a warm and welcoming environment for all residents and their families, and the whole team is really proud of their achievements.

“Receiving a ‘Good’ rating shows just how dedicated the team is to looking after every individual’s needs, and we will continue our hard work to ensure residents receive compassionate, person-centred care.

"I am incredibly proud of the team and would like to say thank you to each and every team member for their dedication, which I know is also greatly appreciated by residents and their families.”

To assess service standards at Kenilworth Grange, the CQC’s inspector spoke with team members, residents, and their visiting relatives on the day of the inspection. They also reviewed the records and procedures already in place at the care home.