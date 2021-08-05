Leamington's 'spaniel guru' sets up new business venture to pass on her expertise to dog owners

Hannah Antrobus, owner of Pawsitively Pawsome Pups, received 104 subscribers, some with multiple dogs, to her new membership the Spaniel Inner-circle.

As dog trainers become more in demand following the ‘puppy pandemic’, a Leamington dog trainer and behaviourist has found success in her new business venture for spaniel owners.

In its first launch week Hannah Antrobus, owner of Pawsitively Pawsome Pups, received 104 subscribers, some with multiple dogs, to her new membership the Spaniel Inner-circle. And she is now booked out until 2022.

Dubbed the ‘spaniel guru’ By her clients, Hannah developed the Spaniel Inner-circle to offer her expertise and advice to spaniel and spaniel cross owners across the world.

She said: “I felt completely overwhelmed with enquiries and without cloning myself I didn’t know how else I could help others. That’s when I had a lightbulb moment and came up with the idea of the Spaniel Inner-circle.

“I created the Inner-circle because it’s a way for me to give help to spaniel owners fast and share my knowledge and experience.”

There’s also a community page where members can speak to each other and ask Hannah any questions.

Hannah added: “In just a week I am already seeing a spaniel community forming which is brilliant to see and people are saying they already feel less alone and more understood which was one of my main aims with the Spaniel Inner-circle."