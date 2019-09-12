Last chance to make nominations for the Leamington Business Awards

Don't miss your chance to submit a nomination for the Leamington Business Awards.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday September 13 for people to get their entries in for the Leamington Business Awards.

And this year, the Leamington Courier is proud to put its name to a new category - The People’s Choice Award.

This is for a business that deserves special praise for going out of its way to serve the local community (see end of article to find out how to enter).

The awards are for the first time being organised by the Leamington Business Forum on November 15.

Returning to its previous home, this year’s ceremony will take place at the newly renovated Royal Pump Room and it will be presided over by master of ceremonies, Dave Sharpe.

Businesses have the opportunity to enter 12 categories: New Business of the Year; Business and Community Award; Customer Service Excellence Award; Young Person of the Year Award; Employer of the Year; South Warwickshire Achievement of the Year; Innovation of the Year; Outstanding Achievement of the Year; Independent Business of the Year; Property Business of the Year; Warwick District Charity of the Year; The People’s Choice Award.

A winner from all the categories will also be selected for the prestigious Judges’ Choice Award – Business of the Year.

Awards sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Contact Jonathan Smith at: leamingtonbusinessawards@gmail.com or Jon@LeamingtonBusinessForum.co.uk

Leamington Business Awards

To nominate a business, visit https://www.leamingtonbusinessawards.co.uk/enter-a-business

Further details about the awards categories and how to nominate are available at: www.leamingtonbusinessawards.co.uk