Kenilworth pub shortlisted for national award

A Kenilworth pub has been shortlisted for a national pub award.

The Engine Inn pub in Mill End, Kenilworth, has been shortlisted for the Best Community Pub award for the Star Pubs and Bars company.

The Star Pubs and Bars owns and operates 2,500 pubs across the UK.

A spokesperson for the Star Pubs and Bars company said: "The Engine in Kenilworth is shortlisted for Best Community pub, which is a fantastic achievement given only six pubs are shortlisted for Best Community pub.

"Their achievement is very well deserved for all the work they do in the local community."

The national pub awards for Star Pubs is set for Tuesday February 4.

Ted Bear, the landlord, holds regular community events such as litter picks and fundraisers. He has scheduled a prostate cancer check event for Friday March 20.