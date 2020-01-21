Kenilworth opticians hosting food drive to support Warwick District Foodbank

A Kenilworth opticians is appealing for donations throughout January to support the Warwick District Foodbank.

Specsavers on The Square is asking customers to drop off non-perishable items in the box provided in store which will then be distributed to local families in need on behalf of The Trussell Trust.

Aidan Pearce, clinical assistant at Specsavers Kenilworth with some of the items that have already been collected.

Items that are in demand include long life fruit juice, UHT milk, ketchup and brown sauce, washing powder or tablets, toothbrushes and shower gel.

Specsavers Kenilworth store director, Ambreena Bhatti, said: "Unfortunately, more and more people seem to be relying on food banks and we are keen to show our support.

"As well as asking our customers, who are always so generous, the team will also be getting involved and making donations too. Hopefully, it will go some way to helping those in need locally."

The Warwick District Foodbank is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

They believe that anyone in the community shouldn’t have to face going hungry. They provide three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis.

To drop off a donation, visit the store at 17 The Square, Kenilworth CV8 1EF.