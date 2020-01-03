Kenilworth needle-craft business wins winter shop window competition

The Town of Kenilworth organises a quarterly shop window competition for businesses across the town.

The Karen Delahunty Sewing & Knitting Centre located in Warwick Road won the latest competition.

The winning decorated window

Second place went to The Hair Lounge and joint third place to Mike Vaughan Cycles and Headway Charity Shop too.

More than a dozen businesses across town participated in the competition.

The businesses included: Bliss, Buds & Bows, Classics Hair & Beauty, Confetti Dreams Bridal Shop, Farthing Gallery, Gemma Louise, Headway Charity Shop, Karen Delahunty Sewing & Knitting Centre, Lily Rose Bridal, Margaret Hills Health & Lifestyle Store, Mike Vaughan Cycles, Revolution, Stitched Up, The Arbitus Yard, The Hair Lounge, Treehouse Bookshop and True Romantica Bridal Shop.