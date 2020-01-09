Kenilworth business owners 'going naked' for photo shoot to benefit mental health charities

The owners of a Kenilworth business will be 'going naked' for a photo shoot fundraiser this weekend.

Ted and Kate Hunter, who own and run the business Bear Cleaning Ltd., will be 'stripping off' and taking part in a naked photo shoot alongside some of other people to benefit mental health charities.

The naked photo shoot (important parts hidden) will take place at 10am this Sunday January 12.

Kate said the following on social media: “We’re not doing it for a laugh though! We’re doing it for three very worthwhile charities.”

The couple have launched a JustGiving crowdfunding web page to raise money for three mental health charities, which include Mind, Papyrus and This is Me.

The Mind charity provides help and support to people experiencing mental problems.

Papyrus is a national charity dedication to the prevention of suicide among young people.

This is Me Cov, was set up by a friend of Kate's, Harriet Harland. This is Me Cov is a children’s charity for children who are suffering or have suffered bullying, and who struggle with mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and self harm. It holds workshops for children so the children have a safe place to learn new skills and develop new friendships.

They have reached the halfway mark of their fundraising target of £1,500. Anyone interested in contributing to the going 'Naked photo shoot' fundraising campaign can see the JustGiving page.

The pictures will be used to raise awareness on the This is Me website and social media outlets.

Raising awareness about mental health hits home for the couple as it's something they've both personally dealt with.

Kate said: "Ted is an ex-police officer (Warwickshire Police) and I am an ex-social worker.

“We have both suffered with mental health (Ted PTSD and me burnout and anxiety) leading us both to leave our former careers and set up Bear Cleaning.

“We were both fortunate to have the support of each other, family and friends, so can truly understand the invaluable support provided by these charities.”

New online surveys were conducted by the Mental Health Foundation with YouGov in March 2019 of 4,505 UK adults 18 and older and 1,118 GB teenagers (aged 13-19).

The results highlighted that: one in five adults (20 per cent) felt shame, just over one third (34 per cent) felt down or low, and 19 per cent felt disgusted because of their body image in the last year.

Kate added: “Furthermore, I have zero body confidence so this is really going to push me out of my comfort zone. But that’s what I wanted (Ted and I both turn 40 this year so what a great way to kick off the year!)”