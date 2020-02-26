Kenilworth Budgens store set to launch new one-hour delivery service

The Budgens grocery store in Kenilworth is set to launch a new hyper-local one-hour delivery service.

The new delivery service will be operated through a new app called SnappyShopper.

Budgens in Kenilworth

Avtar 'Sid' Sidhu, the director of operations, for the Budgens store, said: "We're one of the first in the country to do this. It's exciting for me to be able to bring this to our local market in Kenilworth. We're literally taking our store to your doorstep."

People can download the app now, but the service does not go live until Saturday February 29.

The delivery hours for the SnappyShopper service will be from 9.30am to 9.30pm. at its Roseland Road location in the St John's area of Kenilworth.

The SnappyShopper is available on both Android and Apple devices.

People can pay online through the app or they can pay with cash upon delivery.

The new service promises to deliver the orders within 30 to 60 minutes. There is no minimum requirement to make an order.

The prices for the food and other merchandise ordered will be the same as if the purchase was made inside the store.

There will be a £3 delivery fee added to the order for the town of Kenilworth. The delivery fee rises to £4 for delivery to surrounding villages of Leek Wootton, Hill Wootton, Stoneleigh and the University of Warwick.

The store is an instant £5 off the first order after downloading the app.

Avtar added: "Nobody offers a one-hour delivery service. You don't have to schedule it for a few days away. We're only charging £3 for deliveries."

Store management has been looking at and working on rolling out the new imitative for more than 18 months.

Avtar added: "Once you place the order within an hour we'll be at your doorstep.

"We're constantly evolving, and we want to make sure we're still relevant to our customers."

The service can be reviewed by its customers online.

Avtar added: "This is up for scrutiny. We have to deliver on our promises."