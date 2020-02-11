Kenilworth and Cubbington Stop HS2 protesters react to government's expected decision on future of rail line

News of the approval of the controversial High Speed 2 (HS2) rail project has left stop HS2 campaigners saddened and disappointed.

An announcement on the route linking London to Birmingham, and then on to Manchester and Leeds, is expected by the prime minister today (Tuesday February 11). The government is expected to approve the whole line.

HS2 is due to be completed by 2040. Supporters of the plan say it will improve transport times, create jobs and rebalance the UK's economy.

But Matt Bishop, the founder of the Stop HS2 camp in Cubbington Wood, said he has no plans to give up his stand to protect the ancient woodlands.

Matt said: "It's a sad day. Everybody has campaigned so hard against it. It's a sad day for the taxpayer. Its sad for our countryside, and a sad day for the ancient woodlands.

Matt organised a peaceful protest walk yesterday (Monday February 10) in Cubbington.

He said: "I was amazed at the turnout. I think we had about 100 to 120 people. It was a last minute call out to show a message to parliament that people don't want HS2."

The imminent decision for full approval of the project won't keep Stop HS2 campaigners from carrying on their mission to protect the endangered ancient woodlands.

Matt added: "Boris Johnson is now Mr HS2. He should be the one to come to the woodlands and cut down the first ancient then he'll know what he's doing.

"We're certainly not giving up. We're not leaving the camps. When the day comes HS2 officials will have to carry us out of the woods. The destruction of those woods will be witnessed by the nation."

Joe Rukin, the Stop HS2 Campaign Manager, echoed Matt Bishop's sentiments calling the likely approval 'incomprehensible.'

Joe added: "It is a now matter of public record that parliament was deceived over the costs of HS2 for a number of years, whilst Oakervee has shown some of the fundamental principles of the project have always been known to be unachievable.

"It is now absolutely clear that HS2 is a project that has been promoted throughout by statements that have turned out not to be true, so it’s not unreasonable to want to know if the whole thing has been fuelled by fraud.

"If it is the case that the allegations are true, a decision to go ahead with the project would be sending out a message that it is open season, that scrutiny, that probity, that honesty, that none of those things matter.”

Kenilworth Town Cllr Richard Dickson called the news very sad.

He added: "It's sad for local residents, for our environment and for all the campaigners. I walked the route from Ladbroke, round Kenilworth to Burton Green in 2015, and it's dreadful to think what legacy we're passing to our children.

"Everybody knows the time to have stopped HS2 phase one was when the Hybrid Bill was first before Parliament in 2013. I would have voted against it if I'd been our local MP back then and would have campaigned hard with other people to persuade my party to do likewise and to pursue more investment in connectivity and east-west routes. Even if, in doing so, it would have made me unpopular with my party HQ.

"When MPs put their personal career ambition and party loyalty before the needs of their constituents we end up in this mess - way over budget, huge disruption whilst it's built and massive damage to our countryside.

"This is yet another example of why it's time to change our electoral system."