'It is crucial we get message out that there that many parts of the economy are open for business' says Warwickshire Chamber of Trade

Businesses that are open across Warwickshire need people's support - that is the message from the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Trade following the Prime Minister's announcement on Monday (June 14).

Yesterday (June 14) Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that there would be a delay to the Coronavirus restrictions being lifted.

The last couple of months have seen a gradual lifting of restrictions in England with June 21 being given as last milestone.

Louise Bennett, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce. Photo supplied

Now due to concerns over the Delta variant of Coronovirus, the final easing of restrictions has been postponed until July 19.

Despite the delay, a few restrictions are being lifted on June 21 - including the limit on the amount of guests that can attend weddings.

The continued restrictions also means there will still be capacity limits at venues and nightclubs will remain closed.

Reacting to the news, Louise Bennett, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Many businesses across Coventry and Warwickshire will, naturally, be rocked by the news that the lifting of restrictions has been put back.

“While the Government did stress that it would focus on data and not dates, June 21 has been talked about for many weeks now and businesses have planned accordingly.

“The events and hospitality sector, for example, could not wait until a week before to start taking bookings so it has had to plan around June 21.

"However, it is good to hear that exceptions have been made for significant life events, such as weddings, which can go ahead with more than 30 guests with Covid Secure measures.

“What’s vitally important now is that those businesses affected are given Government support and that the help gets through immediately.

“Also, it is crucial that we get the message out there that many parts of the economy are open for business across Coventry and Warwickshire and those businesses need all of our support.

“Businesses have put measures in place to ensure they follow the Government guidance and make their customers feel safe to come out for a drink, a bite to eat, for shopping, a smaller event or for an overnight stay so the public can have confidence when heading out.